Home Nation

Railways restore fare of AC-3 tier economy class

Earlier, the fare of AC 3-tier economy class was made equal to the fare of an AC3-tier ticket.

Published: 23rd March 2023 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2023 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways image used for representational purpose

Indian Railways image used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After wider consultations, the Indian Railways restored the fare for AC 3-tier economy class, which was withdrawn in November last year after it was merged with AC 3-tier.

The Railways issued a direction to all zones on Wednesday for restoring the fare for AC 3-tier economy class. The ministry also has directed that despite fare restoration in AC 3-tier economy, linen would continue to be provided to the passengers onboard.

Earlier, the fare of an AC 3-tier economy class was made equal to the fare of an AC 3-tier ticket. The Railways made it clear in its fresh order that the passengers who have booked tickets online and over the counter will be given a refund of the extra amount for the pre-booked tickets.

While introducing 3E as a class in September 2021, the Railways had announced that fares in these newly
introduced coaches will be 6-8 per cent less than normal AC 3 coaches, pitching the class of travel as the “best and cheapest AC travel service” in the world.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Railways
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp