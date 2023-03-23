Railways restore fare of AC-3 tier economy class

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After wider consultations, the Indian Railways restored the fare for AC 3-tier economy class, which was withdrawn in November last year after it was merged with AC 3-tier.

The Railways issued a direction to all zones on Wednesday for restoring the fare for AC 3-tier economy class. The ministry also has directed that despite fare restoration in AC 3-tier economy, linen would continue to be provided to the passengers onboard.

Earlier, the fare of an AC 3-tier economy class was made equal to the fare of an AC 3-tier ticket. The Railways made it clear in its fresh order that the passengers who have booked tickets online and over the counter will be given a refund of the extra amount for the pre-booked tickets.

While introducing 3E as a class in September 2021, the Railways had announced that fares in these newly

introduced coaches will be 6-8 per cent less than normal AC 3 coaches, pitching the class of travel as the “best and cheapest AC travel service” in the world.

