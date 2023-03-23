Rumbling in Rajasthan Congress as Pilot seeks CLP meeting

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Sachin Pilot is again causing restlessness in the Rajasthan Congress. The former Deputy Chief Minister has demanded the convening of the legislature party meeting to resolve all issues in the election year.

The previous Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting held in September last year had led to a lot of turmoil and rebellion by pro-Gehlot Congress MLAs. Since then no action has been taken against the leaders responsible for the fiasco and the Pilot camp is demanding action against them.

Despite efforts for a patch-up by senior leaders, turbulence in the Rajasthan Congress persists.

This has led to a buzz that the ongoing political cold war between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot in the Congress may soon re-intensify. Pilot has again raised questions on the resignation of the MLAs of the Gehlot camp on September 25 and the issue of no action against the leaders responsible for boycotting the legislature party meeting.

During a recent interaction on a news channel, Pilot took potshots at Gehlot without naming him about factionalism within the Rajasthan party unit. On Gehlot calling him a traitor, Pilot said, “Everyone would feel bad because of the kind of words he used. But neither did I reply nor did I forward it because who benefits from it? The question is: Why hasn’t the legislative party met? That is something about which the leadership needs to think.”

On the question of becoming the CM in Rajasthan, Pilot said, “Who will get which post is the decision of the party. It is true that last year, Sonia Gandhi sent observers to Jaipur to hold the Legislature Party meeting. Unfortunately, the meeting could not take place. I do not want to go into that after so many months. That meeting of MLAs is not being held even now and I think the Congress chief should pay attention. It should be investigated under whose pressure the MLAs had resigned.”

On the argument of the Gehlot camp for not making him the CM on the allegations of rebellion against the party, Pilot said: “Which rebellion? Did we ever criticize the party? Did we resign from posts? But when so many people are resigning, the Speaker is saying in the HC that I did not accept the resignations as they were not given voluntarily. Then by whose wish were they given?"

After the MLAs’ revolt last September, notices were issued to three senior leaders of the Gehlot faction but there has been no action against them by the disciplinary committee.

