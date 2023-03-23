Shah to take election fight to former MP CM Kamal Nath's turf of Chhindwara

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Four years after it wrested two Congress citadels – Guna and Jhabua Lok Sabha seats – the ruling BJP is now on a mission to try and win the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat and all its seven assembly segments in Madhya Pradesh.

The intent is clear from the fact that none other than the Union Home Minister Amit Shah would be blowing the poll bugle for this year’s Vidhan Sabha polls and the 2024 general election from Chhindwara on March 25.

The tribal-dominated Chhindwara district has for over four decades been the pocket borough of ex-MP CM Kamal Nath, currently president of the state unit of the Congress.

Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat was the only seat out of 29 constituencies in MP where the Congress had managed to eke out a win in the 2019 LS polls, with Nath’s son Nakul winning it by 37,000-plus votes, which, however, was much lower than his father’s winning margin of over 1.21 lakh-plus votes in 2014.

During his four-hour stay in Chhindwara on March 25, Shah will visit Aanchal Kund Dhaam, a major pilgrimage for tribals, and meet seers there.

Shah’s visit to Chhindwara forms part of the ruling party’s nationwide Lok Sabha Pravas 2.0, which began in January and will cover 144 to 160 LS seats, in which the BJP did not perform well in the 2019 general elections.

During a recent visit to Chhindwara district, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that Shah’s visit will mark the start of the political end of the Congress and Kamal Nath, which had triggered a war of words between the MP CM and Nath.

Importantly, out of the 18 elections/by-elections since 1952 to the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat, 17 of them have been won by the Congress, while the BJP has won the seat just once in 1997 when the former MP CM Sunderlal Patwa was the winner.

