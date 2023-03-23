Home Nation

TMC MPs protest outside Union Finance Minister's office, demand Adani's arrest

The MPs also left two caps with images of Adani and Modi printed on them, in Sitharaman's office as a mark of their protest.

Published: 23rd March 2023 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2023 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

TMC Flags

TMC Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A delegation of TMC MPs on Thursday visited Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's office demanding the arrest of businessman Gautam Adani.

TMC Lok Sabha MPs Pratima Mandal, Abu Taher Khan, Khalilur Rehman, Sunil Mandal and Rajya Sabha MPs Santanu Sen, Abir Biswas, Mousam Noor and Susmita Dev were part of the delegation.

Another group of Trinamool Congress MPs also marched to the Enforcement Directorate with the same demand.

"We will not succumb to the menace of corruption! We will resolutely persevere in our battle for justice and accountability!" the party tweeted from its official handle.

The Trinamool Congress over the last week has demanded the arrest of Adani alleging that he is responsible for financial irregularities amounting to nearly Rs 1.20 lakh crore which belongs to the common people.

The party also sought an answer from the prime minister in Parliament as to why Adani has not been arrested yet.

It also sought to know where the funds in the State Bank of India and Life Insurance Corporation are being invested.

