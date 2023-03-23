Home Nation

To criticise govt's authoritarianism is inalienable right: CPI(M) on Rahul's 'democracy' remark

The latest edition of the party's mouthpiece, People's Democracy, also hit out at the government over its response to the allegations made against the Adani group.

Published: 23rd March 2023 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2023 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

CPI flag

Image used for representational purpose .

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CPI(M) on Thursday defended Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his democracy remark in the UK, saying while his appreciation of American democracy is "naive", his right to criticise the government's "authoritarianism" was inalienable.

The latest edition of the party's mouthpiece, People's Democracy, also hit out at the government over its response to the allegations made against the Adani group.

Recently, Adani Group stocks had taken a beating on the bourses after Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, against the conglomerate.

The Gautam Adani-led group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

The editorial alleged that the government's disruption of Parliament proceedings over remarks made by Gandhi was a pretext to prevent any discussion about the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

The plan is now to cut short the second half of the Budget session by "guillotining" the demands for grants and passing the finance bill without any discussion, the editorial claimed.

Matters related to the issue required explanation and discussion in Parliament, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) asserted in the editorial.

"Instead of doing so, we saw on the opening day of Parliament, the Minister of Defence, Rajnath Singh, leading the attack on Rahul Gandhi and demanding his apology," the editorial said, referring to March 13 when Parliament reassembled for the Budget Session's second part.

The remarks made by Gandhi and the criticism that he made about democracy being under threat and being suppressed by the Narendra Modi government is something that would be voiced by all Opposition leaders, it said.

"The charge that he was being unpatriotic for making it on foreign soil is a bogus one because attacking the role of a government is not the same as attacking one's country," the editorial said.

"One does not have to subscribe to all the opinions voiced by Rahul Gandhi in the United Kingdom, including his naive appreciation of American democracy in his Cambridge speech, but the right to criticise the government's authoritarianism is a right which is inalienable whether it is made within the country or abroad," it said.

The prime minister, the editorial said, in the face of questions during the debate on the President's address in Parliament in February, replied to the debate in both Houses of Parliament -- Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha -- for hours together without uttering the name of Adani even once.

"This reminds one of a character in the Harry Potter novels, the evil Lord Voldemort, who is too dangerous and powerful to be called by his name.

So many people refer to him as 'He who must not be named'.

For Narendra Modi and the BJP, it seems Gautam Adani is the one who must not be named, lest the nexus between Modi and Adani be exposed," it said.

Since the start of the second part of the Budget Session on March 13, both Houses of Parliament have failed to transact any significant business due to the protests by the treasury benches against Gandhi for his London remarks and by the opposition over its demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul's 'democracy' remark Rahul Gandhi Adani issue CPI(M)
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp