Won’t contest polls till Article 370 is restored, says former J-K CM Mehbooba

However, her coalition government collapsed in June 2018 after BJP withdrew support to the government citing security situation.

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Monday (Photo | EPS / Shekhar Yadav)

A file photo of PDP Chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: With still no clarity on whether Assembly elections would be held in Jammu and Kashmir this year, the former J&K Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has once again reiterated that she won’t be contesting the Assembly polls till Article 370 is restored.

“I won’t contest the Assembly polls in J&K till Article 370 is not restored. It is an emotional issue for me,” Mehbooba said.

With Mehbooba not to contest the polls, it remains to be seen who would be the party’s CM candidate for polls as and when announced. Mehbooba, 63, was the first and only woman chief minister of J&K after she took over as head of the PDP-BJP coalition government in April 2016.

However, her coalition government collapsed in June 2018 after BJP withdrew support to the government citing the security situation. The PDP chief has been very critical among the mainstream leaders of J&K of Article 370 revocation and wants its restoration. She was among the main leaders and three former J&K CMs to be arrested after Article 370 revocation by the centre on August 5, 2019.

