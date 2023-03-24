Home Nation

189 custodial death cases reported in Gujarat in two years: Govt tells Assembly

Of these 189 cases registered in the last two years, 35 persons died in police custody and 154 others in judicial custody, the CM said in his written reply.

Published: 24th March 2023

By PTI

GANDHINAGAR: The Gujarat government on Friday informed the Legislative Assembly that 189 cases of custodial death were reported in the state in the last two years.

Responding to a question raised by Congress MLA Arjun Modhwadia during the Question Hour, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who also holds the Home portfolio, told the House that 100 incidents of custodial death took place in 2021, while 89 cases were reported in 2022 calendar year.

Of these 189 cases registered in the last two years, 35 persons died in police custody and 154 others in judicial custody, the CM said in his written reply.

To a sub-question about the action taken by the government against erring police officers, Patel said the state government had registered FIRs (first information reports), initiated departmental inquiries, issued suspension orders and also took punitive action against such officers.

The government has given a compensation of Rs 17 lakh to the kin of each deceased, the chief minister added.

