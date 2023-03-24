5.5 lakh jobs for youth in 6 years, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Usually under attack by the Opposition over unemployment, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that his government had provided government jobs to over 5.5 lakh youth and generated employment opportunities for over 1.61 crore with fairness and transparency in the last six years.

While handing over appointment letters, on Thursday, to around 500 newly appointed officers inducted into various government departments, the CM expressed satisfaction that 43 of the total new appointees had got selected through Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission after receiving coaching at Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Coaching Scheme.

Stating that during the last six years, the state government was successful in providing employment to over 1.61 crore youth, Yogi said: “More than 60 lakh young entrepreneurs have been supported to set up their startups, and businesses.” He said that the government expected the selected candidates to keep in mind that people’s welfare had to be their priority. The CM also inaugurated the ‘e-adhiyachan portal’.

