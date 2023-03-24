In a first, CRPF to hold Raising Day ceremony in Maoist-hit Bastar

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: In a first, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will hold its 84th annual Raising Day ceremony on Saturday in Maoist-hit Bastar. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be attending the event as chief guest. The function will be organised at the Karanpur base camp, the headquarters of 204 CoBRA battalion of the CRPF, some 18 km from Jagdalpur.

Shah is expected to reach Jagdalpur on Friday evening by a special BSF plane and is likely to chair a high-level meeting with the top officials, interact with the security forces at the camp and also review the ceremonial parade, though the official protocol of his trip is yet to be issued by officials.

According to reliable sources, around 1,000 personnel of CRPF’s contingent from across the country will participate in the function. Officials told this newspaper that coinciding with Shah’s visit, 75 CRPF women personnel, referred to as ‘Daredevils’, who embarked on a women empowerment mission on bikes, will arrive at Karanpur after a 17-day journey covering over 1800 km through five states (see pic).

“The bike expedition is intended to show that nothing is impossible for women, even ones from rural areas. A majority of us have got our two-wheeler license only recently. We had undergone one month of training ahead of this itinerary and our journey mostly covered the rural areas,” said assistant commandant Seema Nag, bike rally’s team leader.

Shah during his visit to Chhattisgarh on January 7 this year had said that his government will ensure that the Maoist menace in the country gets wiped out by 2024. The outlawed left wing extremists had recently held a rally with the villagers in strife-torn Sukma to protest against his trip. Assembly polls are scheduled later this year and will witness a keen bipolar contest between the Congress and BJP.



