Infant’s death: Five cops suspended by Jharkhand government

An FIR under sections related to culpable homicide against the raiding team has been lodged.

RANCHI:  Taking swift action in a case wherein a newborn was crushed to death by a police team, the Jharkhand government has suspended five policemen.  The police was raiding the house of an accused, who has sbeen absconding in an  assault case, in Giridih district on Wednesday.

An FIR under sections related to culpable homicide against the raiding team has been lodged. “An FIR has been lodged under section 304 at Devri Police Satiation and all the five policemen, including the inspector, who had gone to raid the house, have been suspended."

"The officer in charge of the Devri Police station, who was on leave, has also been police line-closed,” said Giridih SP Amit Renu. The FIR was registered on the basis of a statement of the family of the deceased at Devri Police Station. 

Meanwhile, villager attacked the police team which had gone to Koshogodhodighi village to investigate the matter on Thursday and dragged them out alleging the visiting Sub-Inspector of trying to influence the case. Chief Minister Hemant Soren had taken cognizance of the matter.

