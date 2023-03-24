Home Nation

Jailed in Elgar Parishad case, Dr Hany Babu to get honorary doctorate from Belgian university

Pune police had alleged that provocative speeches there led to caste violence at Bhima Koregaon war memorial located near Pune city the next day, and the Parishad itself was backed by Maoists.

Published: 24th March 2023 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Former Delhi University Professor Hany Babu. (File Photo)

Former Delhi University Professor Hany Babu. (File Photo)

By PTI

NAGPUR:  Former Delhi University associate professor Dr Hany Babu, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case and currently lodged in a jail in Navi Mumbai, is set to get an honorary doctorate degree from a university in Belgium, his wife has said.

In a release issued on Thursday, Hany Babu's wife Jenny Rowena said he will be awarded the honorary doctorate from the faculty of Arts and Philosophy of Ghent University, Belgium on Friday.

Hany Babu was arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case in July 2020. He was the 12th person to be arrested in the case. The case relates to the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017.

Pune police had alleged that provocative speeches there led to caste violence at Bhima Koregaon war memorial located near Pune city the next day, and the Parishad itself was backed by Maoists.

"The faculty of Arts and Philosophy of Ghent University, which nominated Dr Hany Babu's name to the executive committee, justified its nomination by pointing at his efforts to safeguard the importance of academic freedom and his commitment to language rights and equal access to education for minorities," his wife stated in the release.

The diploma and the epitoga will be given during a ceremony on the university's 'Dies Natalis' or Anniversary Day on March 24, she said.

Dr Hany Babu's promoter Dr Anne Breitbarth, Associate Professor of Historical Linguistics at the German section of the Linguistics Department at Ghent University will receive the badges of honour in place of Hany Babu and the same will be handed over to him as soon as circumstances permit, she said quoting a university representative.

Apart from Hany Babu, six other researchers and scholars from the US, the UK, Canada, Austria and Netherlands are also being awarded honorary degrees on the same day by Ghent University, it said.

Hany Babu is currently lodged in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elgar Parishad case Hany Babu honorary doctorate Bhima Koregaon
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp