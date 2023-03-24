Home Nation

Jharkhand Congress party functions in a building donated by a Modi: Advocate irked by Rahul's remarks

Several top leaders including M K Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru used to stay in the house whenever they visited Ranchi, he said.

Published: 24th March 2023 08:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: The advocate who filed defamation case against Rahul Gandhi revealed that the building housing the Jharkhand Congress office was donated by his grandfather with a surname 'Modi.'

Rahul Gandhi has been convicted by a Surat court for his why 'all thieves have Modi as the common surname' remark. A day after he was sentenced to undergo two years in prison for his 2019 remark, Rahul was disqualified from the parliament on Friday.

Advocate Pradeep Modi, who filed the case against Rahul, said that his grandfather Shivnarayan Modi was an office-bearer of the Congress party. The party functioned from his house in Ranchi at that time. Several top leaders including M K Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru used to stay in the house whenever they visited Ranchi, he said.

“When my grandfather was put in Hazaribagh jail in 1942, he purchased the building at Shraddhanand Road in Ranchi while being in jail and donated it to the Congress party, which is currently known as Congress Bhawan,” said Pradeep Modi. His great-grandfathers came to Ranchi in 1868 and established business here, he recalled.

He filed the defamation case hurt by the statement made by Rahul Gandhi. "I demand speedy trial in the case," the advocate said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi defamation case Advocate Pradeep Modi
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp