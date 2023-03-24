Jharkhand Congress party functions in a building donated by a Modi: Advocate irked by Rahul's remarks

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: The advocate who filed defamation case against Rahul Gandhi revealed that the building housing the Jharkhand Congress office was donated by his grandfather with a surname 'Modi.'

Rahul Gandhi has been convicted by a Surat court for his why 'all thieves have Modi as the common surname' remark. A day after he was sentenced to undergo two years in prison for his 2019 remark, Rahul was disqualified from the parliament on Friday.

Advocate Pradeep Modi, who filed the case against Rahul, said that his grandfather Shivnarayan Modi was an office-bearer of the Congress party. The party functioned from his house in Ranchi at that time. Several top leaders including M K Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru used to stay in the house whenever they visited Ranchi, he said.

“When my grandfather was put in Hazaribagh jail in 1942, he purchased the building at Shraddhanand Road in Ranchi while being in jail and donated it to the Congress party, which is currently known as Congress Bhawan,” said Pradeep Modi. His great-grandfathers came to Ranchi in 1868 and established business here, he recalled.

He filed the defamation case hurt by the statement made by Rahul Gandhi. "I demand speedy trial in the case," the advocate said.



