MP: Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Gwalior

Published: 24th March 2023 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

On August 4, an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude was recorded in the district.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

BHOPAL: An earthquake of magnitude 4 hit Gwalior and areas in its vicinity in Madhya Pradesh on Friday morning, an official said.

No damages have been reported so far, he said. Mild jolts occurred at 10.31.49 am, India Meteorological Department's Bhopal office duty officer SN Sahu told PTI.

The epicentre of the magnitude 4 quake was 28 km south-east of Gwalior, the official said.

Sahu said the quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres.

