PM to unveil projects worth Rs 1,800 crore in Varanasi

The PM will also lay foundation stone for projects worth around Rs 1,800 crore including a passenger ropeway from Varanasi Cantt station to Godowlia facilitating smooth movement of tourists.

Published: 24th March 2023 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi to participate in multiple programmes besides inaugurating and laying foundation stones of development projects worth around Rs 1,800 crore on Friday.

The PM will also address ‘One World TB Summit’ on World Tuberculosis Day. The event will be organised by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Stop TB Partnership where delegates from over 30 countries are scheduled to be present.

Stop TB Partnership, founded in 2001, is a United Nations-hosted organisation that spreads the awareness about the dreaded disease while giving voice to the people, communities and countries affected by TB. 
The PM will also lay foundation stone for projects worth around Rs 1,800 crore including a passenger ropeway from Varanasi Cantt station to Godowlia facilitating smooth movement of tourists, the PM will lay the foundation stone at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University ground.

