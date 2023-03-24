Run-up to ’24: BJP rejigs team, names Bihar, Delhi, Raj & Odisha presidents

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After months of consultations, the BJP’s central leadership on Thursday appointed new party chiefs in four states — Bihar, poll-bound Rajasthan, Odisha and Delhi. The appointment of Chandra Prakash Joshi, Chittorgarh MP, for the top party post in Rajasthan has drawn more attention in political circles. Joshi has close links with the RSS and started his political career with the ABVP.

It is believed that his appointment is aimed at ending factionalism. Joshi belongs to the Brahmin caste and maintains an impartial image. He will replace Satish Poonia after his three-year term ended recently.

Arun Singh, the party’s national general secretary and in charge of Rajasthan BJP, said that the appointment of Joshi will give momentum to the party’s struggle against the alleged misrule of Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government.

Former CM Vasundhara Raje also welcomed the appointment and wished Joshi success. The assembly polls in the state are due later this year. In the same way, the BJP also appointed MLC Samrat Choudhury as the new Bihar BJP chief. He was the vice president of the state unit in 2018. Choudhury is considered an influential leader of the Kushwaha caste.

To consolidate the party in Odisha ahead of the elections, the BJP has appointed Manmohan Samal as the state party president, replacing the incumbent Samir Mohanthy. The appointment of Samal, an ex-minister, has been made ahead of the crucial 2024 general and the state elections. The BJP also elevated acting Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva to full capacity as the party chief at a time when the party is taking on the AAP government on all fronts.

Sachdeva is considered a people’s politician because of his easy availability and accessibility. BJP sources said Sachdeva has been impressive in his short stint as an acting president after the removal of Adesh Gupta from the post. He is a thorough organisational man who has been able to infuse a sense of cohesion in the state unit.

NEW DELHI: After months of consultations, the BJP’s central leadership on Thursday appointed new party chiefs in four states — Bihar, poll-bound Rajasthan, Odisha and Delhi. The appointment of Chandra Prakash Joshi, Chittorgarh MP, for the top party post in Rajasthan has drawn more attention in political circles. Joshi has close links with the RSS and started his political career with the ABVP. It is believed that his appointment is aimed at ending factionalism. Joshi belongs to the Brahmin caste and maintains an impartial image. He will replace Satish Poonia after his three-year term ended recently. Arun Singh, the party’s national general secretary and in charge of Rajasthan BJP, said that the appointment of Joshi will give momentum to the party’s struggle against the alleged misrule of Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government. Former CM Vasundhara Raje also welcomed the appointment and wished Joshi success. The assembly polls in the state are due later this year. In the same way, the BJP also appointed MLC Samrat Choudhury as the new Bihar BJP chief. He was the vice president of the state unit in 2018. Choudhury is considered an influential leader of the Kushwaha caste.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); To consolidate the party in Odisha ahead of the elections, the BJP has appointed Manmohan Samal as the state party president, replacing the incumbent Samir Mohanthy. The appointment of Samal, an ex-minister, has been made ahead of the crucial 2024 general and the state elections. The BJP also elevated acting Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva to full capacity as the party chief at a time when the party is taking on the AAP government on all fronts. Sachdeva is considered a people’s politician because of his easy availability and accessibility. BJP sources said Sachdeva has been impressive in his short stint as an acting president after the removal of Adesh Gupta from the post. He is a thorough organisational man who has been able to infuse a sense of cohesion in the state unit.