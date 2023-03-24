Sukhu talks tough, says govt will confiscate assets of drug peddlers

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: To tackle the increasing drug menace in the state, the Himachal Pradesh Government has decided to form a Special Task Force (STF) to break the supply chain of drug mafia.The government will also take stringent action, including confiscating the property of drug peddlers.

Addressing a meeting of senior officers of police, home and law departments here last evening, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in order to take stringent action against the drug peddlers necessary amendments to the law would be carried out with a provision to confiscate the property of the culprits.

He said an advisory board under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act would also be constituted to check the menace, besides setting up of a STF. Sukhu said a modern de-addiction centre and rehabilitation centre would be set up which will be equipped with latest facilities and skilled supportive staff to bring the addicts back into the mainstream.

“We will seek the support of Union Government to evolve a mechanism to share intelligence inputs and taking joint actions to control the problem in an effective manner by making necessary amendments in the central legislation on drug menace, ‘’ he said.

Sources said that there are 2,307 drug peddlers in the state. Of these, 1,836 are from Himachal, 422 are from other states and 49 are foreign nationals. Himachal Pradesh is the only state in the country to maintain such a record.

Sources further said that the state is faced with this problem of trafficking at three points Baddi-Solan-Shimla and Damtal-Nurpur for heroin besides Parvati valley for cannabis. Meanwhile, other narcotics are coming from Punjab.

