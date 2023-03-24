Uddhav, Fadnavis meet in House triggers buzz

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: A brief meeting between Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray at Vidhan Bhavan set off speculation about the nature of talks between the erstwhile allies.

The two arrived almost simultaneously to attend the ongoing Budget session of the state assembly on Thursday. Their brief interaction was apparently limited to exchanging pleasantries, but their coming together to the Vidhan Bhavan made all tongues wag about whether they are ready to bury their differences and work together again.

BJP minister Sudhir Mungantiwar felt that “they should support the plant and help it to grow.” However, Uddhav has refuted such plan, saying it was a chance meeting beginning and ending with a “hello.”

“We emailed and exchanged ‘hi,’ nothing more or less.

The joining of hands never happens in public. If there were an indoor meeting, I would definitely share the details,” said Uddhav. Uddhav Thackeray of the erstwhile Shiv Sena and BJP broke their 30-year-old alliance over the power-sharing formula after the assembly election results in 2019. They parted ways and Uddhav with the help of Congress and NCP formed the government after stitching together the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in which Uddhav became the chief minister.

Uddhav’s MVA was toppled by Eknath Shinde who was once a close confidant and second-important leader in Shiv Sena. In the coup against Uddhav, BJP’s Amit Shah reportedly played a key role. Fadnavis had earlier said that he had nothing personal against Uddhav.

