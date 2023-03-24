Uttarakhand says cheers to home bar licence

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In a move that could cheer up liquor lovers, the Uttarakhand government has amended its excise policy to allow residents of the state to open ‘authorised personal bars’ in their homes – for a fee.

Permit holders will be able to stock up to 60 litres of English liquor (whisky, imported and Indian scotch, beer) equivalent to 80 bottles at their home bars against 9 litres (12 bottles) now, excise secretary Harichandra Semwal told TNIE.

An annual fee of Rs 12,000 will have to be paid for the licence. Besides, the excise department will collect an amount of Rs 50,000 as guarantee at the time of applying for the personal bar permit.

Only those who have been regularly filing income tax returns (for at least the past five years) will be able to apply. Applications will have to be submitted online and approved by the district magistrate.

The licence comes with a set of conditions, though.

The licencee can keep only the liquor meant for civilian use. Action will be taken if the liquor is obtained from military canteens or other states. The licence terms also stipulate that young men or women below the age of 21 years should not be allowed entry to the personal bar premises.

There are set limits for separate types of liquor that can be kept at individual bars. According to the terms and conditions, alcohol made in India and Indian Scotch cannot exceed nine litres each. In the case of imported liquor, the limit is 18 litres (two boxes). Only one box of wine can be kept in a licenced home bar, while the maximum allowed quantity of beer is 15.6 litres. Uttar Pradesh, too, allows licensed home bars in the state.

DEHRADUN: In a move that could cheer up liquor lovers, the Uttarakhand government has amended its excise policy to allow residents of the state to open ‘authorised personal bars’ in their homes – for a fee. Permit holders will be able to stock up to 60 litres of English liquor (whisky, imported and Indian scotch, beer) equivalent to 80 bottles at their home bars against 9 litres (12 bottles) now, excise secretary Harichandra Semwal told TNIE. An annual fee of Rs 12,000 will have to be paid for the licence. Besides, the excise department will collect an amount of Rs 50,000 as guarantee at the time of applying for the personal bar permit. Only those who have been regularly filing income tax returns (for at least the past five years) will be able to apply. Applications will have to be submitted online and approved by the district magistrate. The licence comes with a set of conditions, though.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The licencee can keep only the liquor meant for civilian use. Action will be taken if the liquor is obtained from military canteens or other states. The licence terms also stipulate that young men or women below the age of 21 years should not be allowed entry to the personal bar premises. There are set limits for separate types of liquor that can be kept at individual bars. According to the terms and conditions, alcohol made in India and Indian Scotch cannot exceed nine litres each. In the case of imported liquor, the limit is 18 litres (two boxes). Only one box of wine can be kept in a licenced home bar, while the maximum allowed quantity of beer is 15.6 litres. Uttar Pradesh, too, allows licensed home bars in the state.