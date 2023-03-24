Home Nation

Uttarakhand says cheers to home bar licence

An annual fee of Rs 12,000 will have to be paid for the licence. Besides, the excise department will collect an amount of Rs 50,000 as guarantee at the time of applying for the personal bar permit. 

Published: 24th March 2023 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Bar, excise, liquor policy

(Express Illustrations| Soumyadip Sinha)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  In a move that could cheer up liquor lovers, the Uttarakhand government has amended its excise policy to allow residents of the state to open ‘authorised personal bars’ in their homes – for a fee. 
Permit holders will be able to stock up to 60 litres of English liquor (whisky, imported and Indian scotch, beer) equivalent to 80 bottles at their home bars against 9 litres (12 bottles) now, excise secretary Harichandra Semwal told TNIE.

An annual fee of Rs 12,000 will have to be paid for the licence. Besides, the excise department will collect an amount of Rs 50,000 as guarantee at the time of applying for the personal bar permit. 

Only those who have been regularly filing income tax returns (for at least the past five years) will be able to apply. Applications will have to be submitted online and approved by the district magistrate. 
The licence comes with a set of conditions, though.

The licencee can keep only the liquor meant for civilian use. Action will be taken if the liquor is obtained from military canteens or other states. The licence terms also stipulate that young men or women below the age of 21 years should not be allowed entry to the personal bar premises. 

There are set limits for separate types of liquor that can be kept at individual bars. According to the terms and conditions, alcohol made in India and Indian Scotch cannot exceed nine litres each. In the case of imported liquor, the limit is 18 litres (two boxes). Only one box of wine can be kept in a licenced home bar, while the maximum allowed quantity of beer is 15.6 litres.  Uttar Pradesh, too, allows licensed home bars in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand excise policy personal bars
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp