'We want action, not assurances': MEA on Indian High Commission attack in London

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affair (MEA) reacting to the various acts of vandalism that have been reported across Australia, Canada and the US said it is not interested in assurance and would like to see some action taken.

"Hope governments will take action and prosecute those involved,’’ MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Many countries have a different view of their own security and different view of other people's security. We will not accept this differential status, said External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar.

It is the obligation of the receiving country to provide security for a diplomat to do their work, to ensure embassy or high commission’s premises are respected, said Jaishankar.

"These obligations were not met. We had conversations with the British government on this,’’ Dr Jaishankar said in an event in Bengaluru on Friday responding to the security of Indian missions following the vandalism of Indian High Commission in London.

Meanwhile, Members of Parliament for House of Commons, London, have condemned the vandalism.

ALSO READ | Extra barricades outside British High Commission in Delhi removed

"The protest that turned into violence and vandalism was promoted on several social media platforms at least 24 hours beforehand and it is disappointing that the Home Office failed to ensure adequate protection,’’ said Navendu Mishra in a letter addressed to Indian High Commissioner in London, Vikram Doraiswami. This letter was co-signed by seven other MPs.

Meanwhile, the British Foreign Secretary, Tom Tugendhat, too had a meeting with HC Doraiswami and spoke about security cooperation.

UK’s leader of the House of Commons, Penny Mordaunt also condemned the vandalism.

Delhi Police has registered a case against Indian nationals who were involved in the vandalization of the IHC in London. A report has been given to Indian authorities on the vandalism instance.

ALSO READ | Diaspora meet counters tricolour attack at London mission with festive spirit

It is reported that security around Indian missions in Australia – Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney has been beefed up. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern about the growing instances of vandalism of temples across Australia when Australian PM Anthony Albanese was visiting India earlier this month.

In the Canadian Parliament, a concern was raised about the situation in Punjab.

"We are aware of the evolving situation in Punjab and are following it very closely and we look forward to a more stable situation,’’ said Canadian Foreign Minister, Melanie Joly.

"We urge people living abroad not to be taken by inaccurate, motivated narrative,’’ said Bagchi in response to security situation in Punjab been taken up by foreign Parliaments.

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affair (MEA) reacting to the various acts of vandalism that have been reported across Australia, Canada and the US said it is not interested in assurance and would like to see some action taken. "Hope governments will take action and prosecute those involved,’’ MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. Many countries have a different view of their own security and different view of other people's security. We will not accept this differential status, said External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It is the obligation of the receiving country to provide security for a diplomat to do their work, to ensure embassy or high commission’s premises are respected, said Jaishankar. "These obligations were not met. We had conversations with the British government on this,’’ Dr Jaishankar said in an event in Bengaluru on Friday responding to the security of Indian missions following the vandalism of Indian High Commission in London. Meanwhile, Members of Parliament for House of Commons, London, have condemned the vandalism. ALSO READ | Extra barricades outside British High Commission in Delhi removed "The protest that turned into violence and vandalism was promoted on several social media platforms at least 24 hours beforehand and it is disappointing that the Home Office failed to ensure adequate protection,’’ said Navendu Mishra in a letter addressed to Indian High Commissioner in London, Vikram Doraiswami. This letter was co-signed by seven other MPs. Meanwhile, the British Foreign Secretary, Tom Tugendhat, too had a meeting with HC Doraiswami and spoke about security cooperation. UK’s leader of the House of Commons, Penny Mordaunt also condemned the vandalism. Delhi Police has registered a case against Indian nationals who were involved in the vandalization of the IHC in London. A report has been given to Indian authorities on the vandalism instance. ALSO READ | Diaspora meet counters tricolour attack at London mission with festive spirit It is reported that security around Indian missions in Australia – Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney has been beefed up. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern about the growing instances of vandalism of temples across Australia when Australian PM Anthony Albanese was visiting India earlier this month. In the Canadian Parliament, a concern was raised about the situation in Punjab. "We are aware of the evolving situation in Punjab and are following it very closely and we look forward to a more stable situation,’’ said Canadian Foreign Minister, Melanie Joly. "We urge people living abroad not to be taken by inaccurate, motivated narrative,’’ said Bagchi in response to security situation in Punjab been taken up by foreign Parliaments.