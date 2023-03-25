Home Nation

BJP leaders stage protest against Rahul Gandhi for 'insulting' OBCs in Mumbai

The protests, with placards with messages that the Congress leader should apologise for insulting the OBCs, were held in places like Dadar and Lalbaugh.

Published: 25th March 2023 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

The BJP hit the streets when the Congress is also staging protests after Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on Friday.

The BJP hit the streets when the Congress is also staging protests after Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on Friday. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday staged protests here against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanding an apology from him for 'insulting' the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

The protests, with placards with messages that the Congress leader should apologise for insulting the OBCs, were held in places like Dadar and Lalbaugh.

The BJP hit the streets when the Congress is also staging protests after Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on Friday following his conviction by a court in Surat for his Modi surname remark.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails from the OBC community.

"The country will not tolerate insults of the OBCs. Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the OBCs," said Chandrakant Bawankule, Maharashtra state BJP president.

He was joined by state BJP leaders, including Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Congress BJP Protest Disqualification
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp