BSF seizes arms dropped by drone near Pak border

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The personnel of the Border Security Force on Friday thwarted the smuggling of sophisticated small arms into Punjab using a drone. The BSF in a statement said, “On 24th Mar at about 0228 hrs, BSF troops deployed along Indo-Pakistan border in area of Metla, Sector Gurdaspur, Punjab detected a drone infiltrating into Indian Territory from Pakistan side.”

The troops subsequently fired upon the rogue drone to bring it down. “During search operations conducted in-depth, BSF troops recovered a consignment of one packet which was dropped through a drone containing arms and ammunition. As per the sources five Austria-made semi-automatic Glock Pistols, 10 Pistol magazines and ammunition of two different calibers viz. 9mm (71 rounds) and 20 ammunition with .311 written on it.

The Glock pistols are used by the quick reaction teams of the National Security Guards and the other Commandos. The pistol has a range of 30 to 35 meters and is suitable for close-quarter battles. There have been frequent incidents of drones being used from the Western Borders to supply narcotics, arms and ammunition. BSF, raised in 1965 as the Border Guarding Force, guards the International borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

NEW DELHI: The personnel of the Border Security Force on Friday thwarted the smuggling of sophisticated small arms into Punjab using a drone. The BSF in a statement said, “On 24th Mar at about 0228 hrs, BSF troops deployed along Indo-Pakistan border in area of Metla, Sector Gurdaspur, Punjab detected a drone infiltrating into Indian Territory from Pakistan side.” The troops subsequently fired upon the rogue drone to bring it down. “During search operations conducted in-depth, BSF troops recovered a consignment of one packet which was dropped through a drone containing arms and ammunition. As per the sources five Austria-made semi-automatic Glock Pistols, 10 Pistol magazines and ammunition of two different calibers viz. 9mm (71 rounds) and 20 ammunition with .311 written on it. The Glock pistols are used by the quick reaction teams of the National Security Guards and the other Commandos. The pistol has a range of 30 to 35 meters and is suitable for close-quarter battles. There have been frequent incidents of drones being used from the Western Borders to supply narcotics, arms and ammunition. BSF, raised in 1965 as the Border Guarding Force, guards the International borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });