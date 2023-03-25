Home Nation

BSF seizes arms dropped by drone near Pak border

The personnel of the Border Security Force on Friday thwarted smuggling of sophisticated small arms into Punjab using a drone.

Published: 25th March 2023 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Image of BSF personnel used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The personnel of the Border Security Force on Friday thwarted the smuggling of sophisticated small arms into Punjab using a drone. The BSF in a statement said, “On 24th Mar at about 0228 hrs, BSF troops deployed along Indo-Pakistan border in area of Metla, Sector Gurdaspur, Punjab detected a drone infiltrating into Indian Territory from Pakistan side.”

The troops subsequently fired upon the rogue drone to bring it down. “During search operations conducted in-depth, BSF troops recovered a consignment of one packet which was dropped through a drone containing arms and ammunition. As per the sources five Austria-made semi-automatic Glock Pistols, 10 Pistol magazines and ammunition of two different calibers viz. 9mm (71 rounds) and 20 ammunition with .311 written on it.

The Glock pistols are used by the quick reaction teams of the National Security Guards and the other Commandos. The pistol has a range of 30 to 35 meters and is suitable for close-quarter battles. There have been frequent incidents of drones being used from the Western Borders to supply narcotics, arms and ammunition. BSF, raised in 1965 as the Border Guarding Force, guards the International borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSF Indo Pak Border
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp