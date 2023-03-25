Home Nation

Chargesheet filed against Bishnoi, Goldy Brar by NIA

The investigations further led the NIA to the hideouts set up across Haryana and Punjab, which were being used to harbour the gangsters and store weapons.

Published: 25th March 2023 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (Photo | AFP)

By Amit Mukherjee
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against dreaded gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar along with 12 others with alleged links with the proscribed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and several other pro-Khalistani terrorist outfits, in the second of the three terror-gangster nexus cases it is investigating.

According to NIA sources, Lawrence Bishnoi, in custody since 2015, has been operating his terror-crime syndicate from jails in different states, in collaboration with Canada-based Goldy Brar, an accused in the 2022 killing of Pradeep Kumar, a Dera Sacha Sauda follower. 

During its investigation and raids regarding the case, NIA had seized a huge cache of illegal and sophisticated weapons and other incriminating material from 74 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chandigarh and Delhi, an NIA spokesperson said. Around seven LOCs and 5 NBWs have so far been issued in the case by the NIA, which has also attached and seized 7 immovable properties under Section 25 of the UAPA and frozen 62 bank accounts. 

The investigations further led the NIA to the hideouts set up across Haryana and Punjab, which were being used to harbour the gangsters and store weapons. All the 14 accused have been charged with criminal conspiracy to unleash a wave of terror and carry out targeted killings of well-known social and religious leaders, movie stars, singers and businessmen.

