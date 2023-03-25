Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: Traffic cop assaults woman at private hostel in Raipur; suspended

The incident, which was captured by CCTV cameras, took place at a women's hostel in Ganj police station area on Friday afternoon, an official said.

Published: 25th March 2023 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crimes against women, harassment, sexual abuse

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

RAIPUR: A traffic policeman was on Saturday suspended for allegedly assaulting and abusing a woman staffer of a private hostel in Chhattisgarh's Raipur city, police said.

The incident, which was captured by CCTV cameras, took place at a women's hostel in Ganj police station area on Friday afternoon, an official said.

Following the attack, the victim and the hostel owner approached senior police officials and Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal took notice of the issue and suspended the traffic police inspector with immediate effect, he said.

As per the suspension order, the woman has alleged that the inspector had reached the hostel and abused and thrashed her.

The indiscipline and indecent behaviour of the inspector, who was posted at traffic headquarter in Raipur, has tarnished the image of the police department.

Therefore, he has been placed under suspension with immediate effect and attached to the Reserve Centre Raipur, the order stated.

Talking to reporters, the owner of the hostel further claimed that the policeman had also assaulted her and made objectionable remarks about her.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Traffic policeman assault woman Chhattisgarh
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp