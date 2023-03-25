Home Nation

Couple having links with Amritpal Singh's aide detained in Jammu 

The couple -- Amrik Singh and his wife Sarabjeet Kour, residents of R S Pura -- were handed over to the Punjab Police after being detained.

Pro-Khalistani activist and chief of Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh.

By PTI

JAMMU: Police on Saturday detained a couple from R S Pura on the outskirts of Jammu for allegedly having links with Papalpreet Singh, the brain behind on-the-run radical preacher Amritpal Singh, an officer said.

The couple -- Amrik Singh and his wife Sarabjeet Kour, residents of R S Pura -- were handed over to the Punjab Police after being detained, the police officer said.

Papalpreet has been on the run along with Amritpal since the Punjab Police launched a crackdown against the pro-Khalistan preacher and his 'Waris Punjab De' outfit on March 18.

