‘Dry’ Bihar grossly under-reported hooch deaths in Saran, says NHRC 

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has claimed that 77 people lost their lives in the hooch tragedy in Bihar’s Saran district against the state government’s claim that only 42 people had died. The incident took place in December last year creating a political storm not only in ‘dry’ Bihar but also across the country.

In an 18-page report issued on Thursday, the NHRC claimed that the district administration had cremated the bodies of 33 people without any post-mortem. The hooch tragedy had taken place in Gopalbari, Kharauni Lalpur, Bahrauli Masrakh under Madhaura police station in December last year. The majority of the deceased were labourers, farmers, rickshaw pullers, drivers, tea sellers, vendors and unemployed people according to the NHRC, while 75 per cent of victims were from Backward Castes. It said that it was the responsibility of the district administration to pay the ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to family members of each deceased.

A 10-member NHRC team visited the affected area from December 21 to 23 last year and interacted with the family members of the hooch tragedy victims. The NHRC visited the affected areas after BJP MP from Saran and former union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy had raised the issue in Lok Sabha and demanded that a central team should be sent to the affected areas.

The NHRC also recommended compensation to the affected people as the majority of the victims were breadwinners of their families. The NHRC claimed that prohibition could not be enforced in the state as spurious and illegal liquor was still being sold in the state. It also quoted a comment by Patna High Court in this regard.

The NHRC also accused the then district magistrate and superintendent of police of not discharging their duties. The NHRC team had also alleged that district administration and police did not provide assistance to it during the investigation.

Meanwhile, the state prohibition and excise department continued to stick to its claim that 77 people had died due to the hooch tragedy in Saran district and contended that only 42 people had lost their lives. The department also objected to the NHRC’s claim that the state government could not enforce prohibition completely.

READ MORE:

Nitish, BJP slug it out over hooch deaths

Nitish govt draws flak over refusal to compensate victims of hooch tragedy

PATNA: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has claimed that 77 people lost their lives in the hooch tragedy in Bihar’s Saran district against the state government’s claim that only 42 people had died. The incident took place in December last year creating a political storm not only in ‘dry’ Bihar but also across the country. In an 18-page report issued on Thursday, the NHRC claimed that the district administration had cremated the bodies of 33 people without any post-mortem. The hooch tragedy had taken place in Gopalbari, Kharauni Lalpur, Bahrauli Masrakh under Madhaura police station in December last year. The majority of the deceased were labourers, farmers, rickshaw pullers, drivers, tea sellers, vendors and unemployed people according to the NHRC, while 75 per cent of victims were from Backward Castes. It said that it was the responsibility of the district administration to pay the ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to family members of each deceased. A 10-member NHRC team visited the affected area from December 21 to 23 last year and interacted with the family members of the hooch tragedy victims. The NHRC visited the affected areas after BJP MP from Saran and former union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy had raised the issue in Lok Sabha and demanded that a central team should be sent to the affected areas.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The NHRC also recommended compensation to the affected people as the majority of the victims were breadwinners of their families. The NHRC claimed that prohibition could not be enforced in the state as spurious and illegal liquor was still being sold in the state. It also quoted a comment by Patna High Court in this regard. The NHRC also accused the then district magistrate and superintendent of police of not discharging their duties. The NHRC team had also alleged that district administration and police did not provide assistance to it during the investigation. Meanwhile, the state prohibition and excise department continued to stick to its claim that 77 people had died due to the hooch tragedy in Saran district and contended that only 42 people had lost their lives. The department also objected to the NHRC’s claim that the state government could not enforce prohibition completely. READ MORE: Nitish, BJP slug it out over hooch deaths Nitish govt draws flak over refusal to compensate victims of hooch tragedy