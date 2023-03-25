Home Nation

'Hindu Rashtra' flags seized from Darbhanga in Bihar, police intensify vigil

An investigating officer said that they found banners with 'Hindu Rashtra' written on them near a Duraga temple in the Maulaganj locality of the town.

Published: 25th March 2023 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 01:08 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Bajrang Dal activists used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Darbhanga police in Bihar on Friday registered an FIR against four named and 100 unknown persons for their attempt to disrupt communal harmony by erecting flags and banners of 'Hindu Rashtra'.

The police swung into action after some local residents informed senior administrative and police officials that banners of 'Hindu Rashtra' have been erected at several locations in the Laheriasarai locality of divisional headquarters town.

An investigating officer said that they found banners with 'Hindu Rashtra' written on them near a Duraga temple in the Maulaganj locality of the town. Similar saffron flags were also found in nearby areas.

Darbhanga district magistrate Dr. Rajeev Raushan said that he directed superintendent of police to take action soon after information related to posters and banners was received at his office on Friday.

The police seized the banners and posters from areas falling under the Laheriasarai police station. “We are keeping a close vigil on development and initiate stern action against people trying to vitiate the atmosphere,” he added.

Later in a press statement, Darbhanga police said that some anti-social elements tried to vitiate the atmosphere. An FIR has been filed against four named and 100 unidentified persons in this connection.

The 'Hindu Rashtra' flags also went viral on social media. Nazre Alam, national president of Muslim Bedari Karwan, wrote to Darbhanga district magistrate seeking stern action against offenders.

Alam, however, blamed some activists of Bajrang Dal for their alleged attempt to create communal tension in the town. He said that demanding 'Hindu Rashtra' in a democratic country like India is a criminal offence.

Meanwhile, patrolling has been intensified in Laheriasarai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindu Rashtra communal harmony FIR
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp