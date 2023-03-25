'Hindu Rashtra' flags seized from Darbhanga in Bihar, police intensify vigil

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Darbhanga police in Bihar on Friday registered an FIR against four named and 100 unknown persons for their attempt to disrupt communal harmony by erecting flags and banners of 'Hindu Rashtra'.

The police swung into action after some local residents informed senior administrative and police officials that banners of 'Hindu Rashtra' have been erected at several locations in the Laheriasarai locality of divisional headquarters town.

An investigating officer said that they found banners with 'Hindu Rashtra' written on them near a Duraga temple in the Maulaganj locality of the town. Similar saffron flags were also found in nearby areas.

Darbhanga district magistrate Dr. Rajeev Raushan said that he directed superintendent of police to take action soon after information related to posters and banners was received at his office on Friday.

The police seized the banners and posters from areas falling under the Laheriasarai police station. “We are keeping a close vigil on development and initiate stern action against people trying to vitiate the atmosphere,” he added.

Later in a press statement, Darbhanga police said that some anti-social elements tried to vitiate the atmosphere. An FIR has been filed against four named and 100 unidentified persons in this connection.

The 'Hindu Rashtra' flags also went viral on social media. Nazre Alam, national president of Muslim Bedari Karwan, wrote to Darbhanga district magistrate seeking stern action against offenders.

Alam, however, blamed some activists of Bajrang Dal for their alleged attempt to create communal tension in the town. He said that demanding 'Hindu Rashtra' in a democratic country like India is a criminal offence.

Meanwhile, patrolling has been intensified in Laheriasarai.

