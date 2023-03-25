Hunt for Amritpal: Preacher was ready with 'Khalistan flag', private militia, say cops

Home Nation

Talking to the media, SSP of Khanna, Amneet Kondal, said, "The Khalistan flag had some Urdu words written on it.''

CHANDIGARH:  Some of the incriminating visuals in videos and the mobile phone seized by the police from Tajinder Singh Gill alias Gorkha Baba, the ‘bodyguard’ of Amritpal Singh, include the state emblem of the so-called Khalistan, the design of its ‘flag’, logo and emblems of the areas within the proposed state, 10-dollar Khalistan currency bills and a hologram of the militant outfit Anandpur Khalsa Fauj (AKS).

These visuals also show AKS members doing firing practice and martial arts training at a makeshift firing range near a river in Jallupur Kheda, the native village of Amritpal Singh. Talking to the media, SSP of Khanna, Amneet Kondal, said, “The Khalistan flag had some Urdu words written on it.’’

“Videos of members showing their expertise in assembling, disassembling and cleaning weapons have been recovered, besides a driving licence photo of a Pakistani national,’’ said Kondal. She said Gill was a part of the close protection team entrusted with the security of Amritpal. While Harsimrat Singh Hundal alias Labh Singh alias Tiger was responsible for supervising Amritpal’s security and the members of the AKF were paid salaries. “He took care of the weapons and assigned them on a day-to-day basis to members of the close protection team,” she said.

Sources pointed out that during the investigation it has come to light that all members of AKF were assigned belt numbers like AKF 3, AKF 56 and AKF 47 — perhaps based on their seniority or proximity to Amritpal. Also two WhatsApp groups ‘AKF’ and ‘Amritpal Tiger Force’ were created.

The police said two months back, another close aide Gurbhej Singh alias Bheja arranged 10 bullet-proof jackets with AKF inscribed on them. He also gave firearms training to newly inducted members of the group at the makeshift firing range near a river in Jallupur Kheda, the native village of Amritpal. 

“All weapons and bullet-proof jackets had the AKF hologram imprinted on them. Weapons had a long-range telescope fixed on them,” said the SP.  It is learnt that the members of AKF were youngsters who came to the de-addiction centres run by Waris Punjab De.

