Home Nation

India allows wheat flour exports from imported processed wheat

The notice states that exported wheat should contain at least 80 percent or more whole wheat Flour (Atta) and other ingredients being added like soya flour, oatmeal, fenugreek powder, vitamins etc.

Published: 25th March 2023 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

wheat-flour

Representational image. (Photo | Pexels)

By Jitendra Choubey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has allowed wheat flour export from imported wheat. The export of flour or Atta is with a rider that only exports fortified flours or multigrain Atta. Industry experts say the decision has been made under pressure from export-oriented flour mills based out of coastal regions.

On March 23, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade under the Department of Commerce issued a public notice about the amendment in the wheat flour export condition. 

The notice states that exported wheat should contain at least 80 percent or more whole wheat Flour (Atta) and other ingredients being added like soya flour, oatmeal, fenugreek powder, vitamins etc.

These micronutrients for the fortification of wheat should be sourced domestically.

The notice also states that the export description in the shipping bill clearly mentions the percentage content of whole wheat flour and other ingredients being added. 

India banned the export of wheat last year after the domestic price of wheat started surging. Then, in August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi restricted wheat flour export on the pretext of the rising domestic price of flour. 

However, in October 2022, India allowed a similar arrangement of export of wheat flour. It has allowed export-oriented wheat flour millers to export flour made from imported wheat.

“It is difficult for millers based in UP or Punjab or MP as it is profitable for us to procure wheat locally and sell it” says Pramod Vaish, President of All India Roller Flour Miller Association.

Other Industry experts say in the pretext of possible lower wheat production, flour millers based in coastal regions like Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka might benefit.

Due to inclement weather in February and March, Experts say India’s wheat production is going to be impacted in both quality as well as quantity. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wheat flour export Imported wheat
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp