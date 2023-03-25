Home Nation

India reports 1,590 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

According to the Health Ministry, India's active caseload currently stands at 8,601.

Published: 25th March 2023 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India recorded 1590 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a press release issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated on Saturday morning.

The total number of recoveries from the infection has increased to 4,41,62,832 with 910 in the last 24 hours. India's recovery rate currently stands at 98.79 per cent.

The Daily Positivity rate and Weekly Positivity rate currently stand at 1.33 per cent and 1.23 per cent respectively.

The statement also said that 1,19,560 COVID tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, as of Saturday morning, and the conducted tests have so far reached a total of 92.08 crores.

Under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, India has so far administered 220.65 crore Covid-19 Vaccine doses (95.20 crores Second Dose and 22.86 crores Precaution Dose), of which 9,497 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

