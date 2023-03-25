Mahatma only a matriculate, had no law degree, claims Jammu and Kashmir L-G

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has courted controversy by stating that the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi did not possess any law degree and his only qualification was a high school diploma.

“There is a misconception among educated people that Mahatma Gandhi had a law degree. Gandhi had no degree,” Lt Governor Sinha said while delivering a keynote address for Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Memorial Lecture at ITM Gwalior on Thursday.

He said "Who will say Gandhi was not educated? I don’t think anyone can dare to say so. But do you know that he did not have a single University degree or qualification? There are many of us who think that Gandhi had a law degree. No, he didn’t. His only qualification was a high school diploma. He qualified to practice law but did not have a law degree. He had no degree. Just look how educated he was. He became the father of the nation,” he said.

“Let me make it clear that don’t only indulge in formal connection with the degree and what you think is education. Only a degree is not education,” he asserted.

