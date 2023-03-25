Mumbai Diary: Ajit Pawar goes silent on Fadnavis

Home Nation

Published: 25th March 2023

Ajit pawar

Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

Ajit Pawar goes silent on Fadnavis
In Maharashtra, the leader of the Opposition and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar is known for his aggressive style. He is known as Dada. But when it comes to BJP, Ajit Pawar seems to avoid directly attacking Devendra Fadnavis. This has again been in displayed when infamous bookie Anil Jaysinghania’s alleged connections with Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ spouse Amruta Fadnavis came out. Ajit Pawar neither attacked nor demanded any fair and impartial inquiry in this case. The Opposition gave a pass to Fadnavis, citing it as a personal and family matter of Fadnavis. 

Infighting mars Cong prospects in Maha
Congress is in disarray in the state due to infighting.  Prominent leaders have never come together and discussed expanding the party base. All go in different directions. Some leaders are waiting for a change of guards, while a few others want the present system to continue until the next elections. The Congress's top leadership also seem to be paying no attention.  There is ground for the grand old party in the state,  but its leaders are busy settling their personal score.

Kasabha defeat: Ripple effect on Fadnavis
After the abysmal defeat of the BJP in the Kasabha bypoll and earlier defeat in MLC and Andheri East graceful exit, the position of Devendra Fadnavis may not shaky, but it has come under doubt. There is talk in the BJP that the party should change its state leadership ahead of the key polls. Maharashtra has always given priority to Maratha and OBC leadership. So, the buzz in BJP is promoting Maratha leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil as head of governance, while Incumbent BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule should continue so that Maratha and OBC combo will deliver more than the Brahmin OBC combo in future elections.

Sudhir Suryawanshi 
Our correspondent in Maharashtra
suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com

