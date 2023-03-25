Home Nation

Property dispute: Eight-year-old girl shot dead in Bihar

The incident occurred in Bhilai village on Friday night. The accused, after committing the crime, fled from the village.

Published: 25th March 2023 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

gun, firing

Image used for representational purpose only.

By IANS

PATNA: An eight-year-old girl was shot dead after assailants barged into her house and started firing indiscriminately over a property dispute in Bihar's Bhojpur district, an official said.

The victim's father Krishna Singh said: "He has a property dispute with a person in Rohtas district. He has sent the armed men to kill me. They have forcibly entered my house and fired indiscriminately in which my daughter died."

"They were involved in the murder of my brother four years ago. At that time, I also sustained gunshot injuries but survived the attack," Singh said.

"I am a native of Kund village under Dinara police station in adjoining Rohtas district. I have some disputes with the strongmen of the village. They are eyeing my 25-acre land. They have killed two members of my family," he said.

An officer of Udwant Nagar police station said: "We have recovered the body of the minor girl and sent it for post-mortem. An FIR has been registered and efforts are on to nab them."
 

