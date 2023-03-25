Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification a tactic to distract people: Akhilesh Yadav

“By hijacking the membership of Parliament, the political challenges do not end. Big movements have been successful not in the Parliament but on road.”

Published: 25th March 2023 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Expressing his pain over the disqualification of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi following his conviction and two-year jail term in connection with a defamation case, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that since the BJP did not want to talk about Adani issue, they just want to distract the public. 

“The public knows the BJP is the reason for poverty, unemployment and inflation in the country. BJP has started killing democracy. They have taken away the membership of the biggest leader of Congress,” said Akhilesh Yadav while talking to media persons during his trip to Nodia on Friday.

The SP chief said that given such cases, there could be action against a number of BJP leaders for the kind of statements they deliver. “If so, many members of the BJP will also stand to lose their membership,” added the SP chief. He claimed that since the BJP came to power in UP, they had been using government machinery, administration to take the membership of various SP leaders, like Mohammad Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam. 

ALSO READ | United Opposition takes govt head on over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification

Later taking to Twitter, Akhilesh said: “By hijacking the membership of Parliament, the political challenges do not end. Big movements have been successful not in the Parliament but on road.” He added that the gentleman, who did a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi, should lodge it against those men of his own community who fled abroad betraying the nation and thus brought more shame to the community.

