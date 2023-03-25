Saffron outfits up in arms against Vatican envoy visit to MP's Jhabua

Home Nation

Published: 25th March 2023

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  Saffron outfits are on the warpath ahead of Vatican City’s Ambassador to India Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli’s visit to the tribal-dominated Jhabua district of western Madhya Pradesh. The Vatican City’s Ambassador is slated to grace the completion of 21 years of the Catholic Diocese Jhabua on Saturday.

Activists of the right-wing Hindu outfits, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, gave a call for Jhabua Bandh on Friday and demonstrated at the Jhabua bus stand.

While the activists of saffron outfits are protesting against the Archbishop’s Saturday visit, alleging that the visit is aimed to unveil a renovated “illegal” church, the Catholic Diocese Jhabua spokesperson Father Rocky Shah claimed that the church is totally legal and the Vatican City’s Ambassador isn’t coming to unveil it, as prayers are being offered there since August 2022. “He (the Ambassador) is coming for the event to mark 21 years of Catholic Diocese Jhabua,” Shah claimed.

Campaigning long for the delisting of tribals who’ve converted to Christianity and Islam from the list of scheduled tribes and alleging rampant religious conversion of tribals, the Hindu outfits got a large part of the Jhabua town shut down on Friday.

Led by their leader Fauji Prem Singh Azad, the saffron outfits’ activists submitted documentary evidence and a memorandum to district administration officials alleging that the renovated church (which was originally built in 1926) has been built sans permission of the MP government’s relevant department and is indulgent in religious conversion.

The saffron outfit leader cautioned that if Saturday’s event isn’t cancelled and the Vatican City’s Ambassador goes ahead with the program, then the Hindu outfits will intensify their protest.

A saffron outfit leader cautioned that if Saturday’s event isn’t cancelled and the Vatican City’s ambassador goes ahead with the programme, the Hindu outfits will intensify their protest.

