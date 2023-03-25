Tripura Speaker: BJP wins as Motha abstains from voting

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: BJP’s Biswabandhu Sen was on Friday elected as the Speaker of the Tripura Assembly.

Sen, the four-time MLA, defeated Congress veteran Gopal Chandra Roy by a margin of 18 votes. Sen, who polled 32 votes as against 14 by Roy, was with the Congress before wearing saffron colours in 2017.

The NDA has 33 MLAs – BJP 32 and Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura 1 – in the 60-member House.

Roy was the joint candidate of the Opposition – Congress, CPI(M) and TIPRA Motha. However, Motha decided to abstain from voting at the last moment. The members of the party walked out of the House expressing displeasure over the sitting arrangements.

The development comes hours after its chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma met with BJP biggie and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in New Delhi.

“In a follow-up to yesterday’s conversation with the home minister (Amit Shah) regarding the appointment of an interlocutor, I met Shri @himantabiswa last evening and he will be briefing the Home Minister regarding the urgency of this matter. We are interested in an honourable constitutional solution to the problem of our indigenous people of Tripura and hope that this process starts as promised within the next few days,” Debbarma tweeted. The Congress said it was unfortunate that Motha abstained from voting.

