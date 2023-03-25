UP sets new benchmark for development, says PM Modi

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Crediting UP CM Yogi Adityanath for pushing the state on growth trajectory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the state was setting new benchmarks in every field of development.

Dedicating development projects worth around Rs 200 crore and laying the foundation of 28 projects worth around Rs 1,592 crore in Varanasi on Friday, the PM praised Yogi for making a record of becoming the only UP CM to serve the state for the longest period of time.

“On March 25, Yogi ji will complete one year of his second innings in office. He has created the record of being the longest-serving Chief Minister of UP. Today, UP has come out of its old image of despair. As security is strengthened and conveniences increase, prosperity is bound to be there,” said the PM.

He also said that Kashi had emerged as a reflection of newness and antiquity blended beguilingly. The PM claimed that the projects landing in Varanasi would make its way to progress and prosperity smoother.

After laying the foundation stone of the first public transport ropeway worth Rs 644.49 crore in the land of Lord Shiva, the PM hoped that it would add a new feature to the growth of the ancient city which was already an issue of discussion not only in the country but abroad also.

“People are happy over the reconstruction and beautification of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and of course, other spectacles Kashi offers to its visitors,” said the PM mentioning the exotic cuisine of the ancient city, its culture, the mystique, the spirituality in the air coupled with a push to infra development.

“Besides, the reconstruction of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, the commencement of the world's longest river cruise started from our Kashi recently, is also discussed a lot. As a result, over seven crore tourists came to Kashi within last year,” said PM Modi listing Banarasi paan, wooden toys, Banarasi sarees, carpet work

as some of the high points.

“Today, the foundation stone of the Centre of Excellence on Machine Tool Design has been laid at BHU and it will fetch another world-class institute in Varanasi. Whoever is coming to Kashi now is taking new energy from here,” he added giving the credit for the development work in Kashi during the last 8-9 years to the diligence and commitment of its people.

The projects inaugurated and laid on Friday covered different sectors including drinking water, health, education, cleanliness of Ganga, flood control, police facility and sports facility.

Referring to his commitment to giving impetus to Kashi’s development, PM Modi said that he would always remain people’s servant (Janata ka sevak) irrespective of the different ways he was addressed by people. He said that the work being done in Kashi under the Smart City Mission would bring in new facilities.

