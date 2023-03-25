Uttarakhand to open six heli service routes for Kedarnath

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) has allotted six routes for the Kedarnath helicopter service. Tenders for the service from Guptkashi to Kedarnath were opened on Thursday while tendering will be done again for three routes.

The helicopter service is operated from Guptkashi, Sirsi and Phata to Kedarnath. The state government is gearing up for the much-awaited Char Dham Yatra, which is scheduled to begin in April. Around three lakh pilgrims have already registered for the yatra at Kedarnath Dham, Badrinath Dham, Yamunotri Dham and Gangotri Dham.

“The temple committee is working on a war-footing with cooperation from the administration to make the yatra smooth and accessible for the pilgrims,” Badri Kedar Temple Committee CEO Yogendra Singh told this newspaper, adding, “Drones will be used to provide emergency medicines in high altitude areas of travel.”

