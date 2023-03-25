Home Nation

Uttarakhand to open six heli service routes for Kedarnath

The helicopter service is operated from Guptkashi, Sirsi and Phata to Kedarnath.

Published: 25th March 2023 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  The Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) has allotted six routes for the Kedarnath helicopter service. Tenders for the service from Guptkashi to Kedarnath were opened on Thursday while tendering will be done again for three routes.

The helicopter service is operated from Guptkashi, Sirsi and Phata to Kedarnath. The state government is gearing up for the much-awaited Char Dham Yatra, which is scheduled to begin in April. Around three lakh pilgrims have already registered for the yatra at Kedarnath Dham, Badrinath Dham, Yamunotri Dham and Gangotri Dham.

“The temple committee is working on a war-footing with cooperation from the administration to make the yatra smooth and accessible for the pilgrims,” Badri Kedar Temple Committee CEO Yogendra Singh told this newspaper, adding, “Drones will be used to provide emergency medicines in high altitude areas of travel.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kedarnath
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp