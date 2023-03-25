Home Nation

VHP leader arrested in Bihar for putting up 'Hindu Rashtra' flags and banners

Police swung into action and registered an FIR against four persons, including VHP district secretary Rajeev Prakash Madhukar, and 100 unidentified people

Published: 25th March 2023 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

VHP supporters, Vishwa Hindu Parishad

Representational image (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Darbhanga police in Bihar on Saturday arrested Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) district secretary Rajeev Prakash Madhukar for attempting to vitiate communal harmony in the city by erecting 'Hindu Rashtra' flags and banners on Friday.

Station house officer (SHO) of Laheriasarai police station Kirti Kumar said on Saturday that action against the VHP leader was initiated on the basis of evidence against him. Flags and banners with 'Hindu Rashtra' written on them were seized from Maulaganj locality of Laheriasarai on Friday.

Police swung into action and registered an FIR against four persons, including Madhukar, and 100 unidentified people. The action followed directions from district magistrate Rajeev Raushan. In an official statement issued on Friday, Darbhanga police had said that some anti-social elements attempted to disturb communal harmony in the town by erecting flags and banners with 'Hindu Rashtra' inscribed on them.

The 'Hindu Rashtra' flags later went viral on social media drawing attention of senior police and administrative officials.

The 'Hindu Rashtra' flags also went viral on social media. Nazre Alam, national president of Muslim Bedari Karwan, wrote to Darbhanga district magistrate seeking stern action against offenders. “We are alert and keeping a close watch on such elements,” the district magistrate told the media.

TAGS
VHP Hindu Rashtra Darbhanga Bihar
