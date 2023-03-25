Home Nation

Vigil intensified in UP border districts after intel alert that Amritpal may flee to Nepal

High-resolution pictures of Amritpal and his accomplices were uploaded on the mobile phones of SSB personnel and in the facial recognition software used on the border, said an official

Published: 25th March 2023 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Amritpal Singh1

A file photo of fugitive preacher and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh (C) with his supporters. (Photo| ANI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Stepping up surveillance in UP districts on the border with Nepal, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has issued an alert and put up posters bearing pictures of fugitive Amritpal Singh and his aides in Bahraich to avert the possibility of the radical preacher fleeing via Uttar Pradesh and sneaking into the neighbouring country.

According to SSB sources, each check-post of the border was under intensified vigil which was increased after intelligence inputs that Amritpal could enter Nepal. “We have issued an alert on the border. Posters with pictures have also been put up in Rupaidiha in Bahraich. We are closely monitoring the movement of people along the border,” said a senior SSB official.

ALSO READ | Hunt for Amritpal: Preacher was ready with 'Khalistan flag', private militia, say cops

High-resolution pictures of Amritpal and his accomplices were uploaded on the mobile phones of SSB personnel and in the facial recognition software used on the border, he added.

He said that besides Amritpal, posters of two of his associates were also put up along the border. “If the people of the town see anyone like him, they must inform the police and SSB about it,” said the official.

ALSO READ | Amritpal asked Sikhs to be prepared for 'ultimate sacrifice', incited through speeches: Officials

Even though Punjab is far from Rupaidiha, the presence of a considerable Sikh population in Bahraich and Terai district of Lakhimpur Kheri could provide Amritpal ample opportunity to hide and enter Nepal crossing the border, officials said.

The alert has been issued following the orders of the Union home ministry and the Punjab government.

The sources claimed that 22 highly-sensitive cameras capable of graphical face recognition were installed at different places along the border. They said that once the photo of a person was uploaded in the system, even if he tried to dodge securitymen by changing his get-up, the camera would recognise him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amritpal Singh Nepal Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp