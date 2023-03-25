Vigil intensified in UP border districts after intel alert that Amritpal may flee to Nepal

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Stepping up surveillance in UP districts on the border with Nepal, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has issued an alert and put up posters bearing pictures of fugitive Amritpal Singh and his aides in Bahraich to avert the possibility of the radical preacher fleeing via Uttar Pradesh and sneaking into the neighbouring country.

According to SSB sources, each check-post of the border was under intensified vigil which was increased after intelligence inputs that Amritpal could enter Nepal. “We have issued an alert on the border. Posters with pictures have also been put up in Rupaidiha in Bahraich. We are closely monitoring the movement of people along the border,” said a senior SSB official.

High-resolution pictures of Amritpal and his accomplices were uploaded on the mobile phones of SSB personnel and in the facial recognition software used on the border, he added.

He said that besides Amritpal, posters of two of his associates were also put up along the border. “If the people of the town see anyone like him, they must inform the police and SSB about it,” said the official.

Even though Punjab is far from Rupaidiha, the presence of a considerable Sikh population in Bahraich and Terai district of Lakhimpur Kheri could provide Amritpal ample opportunity to hide and enter Nepal crossing the border, officials said.

The alert has been issued following the orders of the Union home ministry and the Punjab government.

The sources claimed that 22 highly-sensitive cameras capable of graphical face recognition were installed at different places along the border. They said that once the photo of a person was uploaded in the system, even if he tried to dodge securitymen by changing his get-up, the camera would recognise him.

