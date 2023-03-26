Home Nation

As UP state bird sarus crane's numbers go up, experts red flag safety issues

Sarus cranes are also considered a friend of farmers as they eat insects. These birds are listed in the schedule of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Published: 26th March 2023 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

saruscrane

A sarus crane in Amethi, UP. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: The debate on sarus crane - the state bird of Uttar Pradesh - has intensified in the state, with the ruling BJP and the Opposition parties engaging in a political slugfest over the issue of safety of such wild bird species.

Recently, Mohammed Arif (30), a resident of Mandka village in Amethi, came into the limelight after his pictures and videos with a sarus crane went viral on social media, following which he was also interviewed by several media outlets.

Samajwadi Party's chief Akhilesh Yadav, who came to Amethi a few days back, also went to Mandka and met Arif. After learning about the sarus crane, the state Forest Department took custody of the bird from Arif. Since then, the matter has gathered steam across political circles.

According to the Forest Department, as per the census done in June 2022, there are 19,180 sarus cranes spotted in the state. Etawah and Auraiya have the highest 4,437 sarus cranes. In December 2021, the number of sarus cranes in the state was 17,665.

The counting of this stork bird could not be done in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Abu Arshad, Wildlife Warden-Endangered Project at state Forest Department, says that the sarus crane is the tallest among the flying birds in the world. Its height is up to five to six feet while the male and female sarus cranes look alike.

The Gruidae species are the only birds that breed in the southern part of the Himalayas and are found in most areas of Uttar Pradesh.

These species of birds are found in Etawah, Mainpuri, Shahjahanpur, Etah, Aligarh in large numbers. The sarus cranes live on the banks of the river, marshy land, lakes, ponds or in the open skies. This bird eats food such as roots, stems and grains of the aquatic plants.

Apart from this, this bird eats lizards, frogs, fish, snakes etc and breeds between July and December. They build nests near lakes and ponds with the help of grass pallets. Apart from this, they are very sensitive towards their nest and don't let any living come near it. Their babies stay with them for a year and are born generally in pairs.

The Wildlife Warden said that the Amethi incident has led to an impression that since the sarus cranes are living together with human beings, their natural habitat has been affected and is not getting requisite nutrients for its growth. Experts have advised to keep these birds in the zoo.

It is an offence to catch, touch and disturb such endangered birds and their eggs.

READ MORE | Tale of a UP man and his sarus crane who walks - and flies - in his footsteps

Dr. Brajendra of Lucknow Zoo says that sarus crane is considered a sensitive bird and does not eat potato and rice. "It is very important to receive the requisite diet so that this bird can remain healthy. They usually eat grass, grains etc. They eat takes about 500 to 700 gram of food at a time."

At present, there is no growth in the number of these birds living alongside human beings for nearly a year.

Ashok Kashyap, another Lucknow Zoo veterinarian, says: "If you domesticate any animal or bird, it starts getting attached to you emotionally. But you cannot do this for long since there is a change in their wild nature due to which they can attack human beings which can be fatal."

It is forbidden to keep a wild animal for long with humans since the former will not be able to receive a proper diet which could deteriorate its health and ultimately it may die.

Kaushalendra Singh, a member of Uttarakhand Wildlife Board, says: "Sarus crane is a protected bird. If the bird is found in an injured state, a person must inform the forest department. They should be kept at their home. Their natural behaviour must not be disturbed... If they come in contact with humans regularly, they will not breed..."

Vivek Singh, an ornithologist, says: "Male and female sarus cranes live in pairs and build their clan. There is unbreakable love between them such that if one crane out of the couple dies due to any reason, then the other bird also dies."

Sarus cranes are also considered a friend of farmers as they eat insects. These birds are listed in the schedule of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Senior political analyst Ratanmani Lal says: "The rules for such wild bird species are very clear. The care of such animals and birds comes under the control of the Forest Department. Attachment to animals and birds is a good thing for any human being but they should be looked after by a veterinary expert."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sarus crane wild birds
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp