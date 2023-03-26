Home Nation

Bad weather: 350 goats struck dead by lightning in Uttarkashi

Tehsildar Dunda Pratap Singh Chauhan said information about the death of goats due to lightning has been received and he has informed the district administration about the matter.

Image of goats struck dead by lightning in Dunda block of Uttarkashi.

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: As many as 350 goats were struck dead by lightning in Dunda block of Uttarkashi on Saturday night, even as farmers in the upper areas of Uttarakhand and cattle rearers are facing the vagaries of nature aggravated by climate change. 

Around 350 goats were struck dead by lightning in a forest at Mathanau Tok near Khattukhal village in Dunda development block of Uttarkashi. Shepherds in the Barsu region take their goats to the hilly areas for grazing when the summer starts. On Saturday, villagers Ram Bhagat Singh, Pratham Singh and Sanjeev Rawat were on their way to the forest with their 1200 sheep and goats when the tragedy struck.

Tehsildar Dunda Pratap Singh Chauhan said information about the death of goats due to lightning has been received and he has informed the district administration and veterinary department about the matter.

Dunda Village Pradhan Sunita Negi told The New Indian Express, "Sanjeev Rawat, a pastoralist of village Bharsu in Bhatwadi block, has the highest number of 188 goats killed in this natural disaster". 

"Although the cattle owners insure their cattle, in cases like lightning strikes, the government gives compensation by adopting a humane approach. Our demand from the government will be that the affected cattle rearers should be given proper compensation", added Sunita Negi.

Already rains in hilly areas have caused heavy damage to fruits grown by the farmers.

Former BJP district convenor Jagmohan Singh Rawat, who demanded proper compensation from the chief minister, said, "Such incidents often happen to cattle rearers, but they do not get proper compensation". The villagers also informed Bhatwadi block chief Vinita Rawat about the damage. At the same time, there was heavy hailstorm in Dhanolti late in the evening, due to which fruit crops suffered damages.

