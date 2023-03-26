Home Nation

Country logs highest number of daily coronavirus cases in 149 days

Published: 26th March 2023 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India logged 1,890 new coronavirus cases, the highest in 149 days, while the active cases increased to 9,433, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The country had recorded 2,208 cases in a single day on October 28 last year. The death toll has increased to 5,30,831 with seven deaths.

While two deaths each were reported by Maharashtra and Gujarat in a span of 24 hours, three were reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.56 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.29 per cent.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,04,147) The active cases now comprises 0.02 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79 per cent, the ministry said.

ALSO READ | Hospitals to hold mock drills in view of rising cases of Covid, influenza

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,63,883, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

