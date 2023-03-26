I’ve been disqualified because PM was scared of my next speech on Adani: Rahul Gandhi

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after being disqualified from Parliament, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that he will continue to raise questions on the relationship between the Modi government and business tycoon Adani. Addressing the media at AICC headquarters for the first time after being stripped of MP status, Gandhi said that his conviction and subsequent disqualification is a distraction strategy by the government from critical issues.

“I have been disqualified as the Prime Minister is scared of my next speech. I have seen fear in his eyes. He is terrified of the next speech and they don’t want that to come in Parliament. That’s why.. this distraction ..the disqualification," said the Congress leader.

Gandhi said that the trouble started after he raised specific questions on the relationship between PM Modi and the Adani group, which was accused of stock manipulation by New York-based Hindenburg.

“Rs 20,000 crore came into the shell companies owned by Adani. Adani could not have generated this money. He is in the infrastructure business. Where did this money come from and whose money is it? There is a Chinese national involved in this. Why is not anyone questioning that?” he said.

The Gandhi scion asserted that no threats or prison sentence can dissuade him from pursuing his ‘tapasya’. “This is the drama orchestrated to defend the PM from the question of whose Rs 20,000 crores went to Adani’s shell company. I am here defending the democratic voice of the Indian people and will continue to do that. I am not scared of threats, disqualifications or prison sentences. These people don’t understand me yet,” he said.

Despite providing evidence on PM Modi’s relationship with Adani, no actions were taken, he alleged.

“What is the PM’s relationship with Adani? I showed pictures of PM and Adani relaxing in aircraft in Parliament. I put the proof on the table in the defence industry, and airport with press clippings and legal documents. My speech was expunged.” he said.

The Congress leader said that he was denied the right to speak in Parliament despite writing two letters to Lok Sabha Speaker and meeting him in his chamber. “A Union Minister said in the House that I have asked foreign forces to help India. It was the most ridiculous statement, which I didn’t make. .I wrote two letters to the Speaker,” he said.

“I went to his chamber and said ..We are living in a democracy.. You are the defender of democracy and why aren't you letting me make a statement, Speaker smiled and said I cannot do that,” he added.

However the former Congress President evaded questions on whether he will legally challenge the conviction and sentence by the Surat court.” These are legal matters. I don’t want to speak on it. It makes no difference to me if I am disqualified for life or they put me in jail,” he said,

Regarding his future course of action, he said, “I have only one step.. To fight for the truth in the country and to defend the democratic nature of the country..” …

A Surat court on Thursday sentenced the Wayanad MP to two years in prison over a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remarks during an election speech in Kolar in Karnataka. The trial court has, however, suspended Gandhi's sentence for 30 days.

When cited Lakshadweep MP PP Mohammed Faisal case where he is yet to get his membership back, even though Kerala HC stayed the conviction and 10-year sentence on January 25, Gandhi said, “Even if they disqualify me permanently or reinstate me, I will do my work. It doesn’t matter if I am inside or outside the Parliament. I have to do my tapasya," he said.

Gandhi also said that there is no question of his apologizing for his remarks. “My name is not Savarkar. My name is Gandhi. I won’t apologise,”.

When asked if he is worried about the political consequences of his conviction and subsequent disqualification, “Do I look worried to you?,” he quipped. “I am excited. I am happy that these people gave me the best gift they could give me.

When it was pointed out that the 2013 ordinance which he “tore’ could have spared him from conviction, Gandhi said, “When somebody is guilty of something, they want to distract everybody’s attention. That’s what BJP is doing.. We have caught Rs 20, 000 crores entering Adani s companies. All these, OBC, disqualification, anti-national comments are to distract from the panic the PM is feeling,” he said referring to BJP's allegation that Rahul Gandhi has insulted the OBC community with his remarks.

The Congress leader also thanked Opposition leaders for extending support to him and said that all parties will work together. “Opposition will benefit from this panic reaction by the government . This is a blessing for us. The public now wants to know why India's PM is protecting a corrupt person,” he said..

