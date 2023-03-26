Home Nation

Jharkhand: Woman dies in IED blast triggered by Maoists

Maoists have planted IEDs to check security forces entering the jungles as a result of which regular blasts are reported from the region. 

Improvised Explosive Device

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Another woman, 62, dies in an improvised explosive devise (IED) blast allegedly triggered by Maoists near Anjadbeda in Chaibasa, when she had gone into the forest to fetch leaves to feed her cattle late in the evening on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Gurbari Tamosi while another woman, Chandu Kai Tamosi, 62, who accompanied her to the jungles was injured and is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.

According to police, the incident took place on Saturday evening, but the police were informed on Sunday following which the dead body was taken into custody and the injured was admitted to hospital. 

Notably, the Maoist have planted IEDs to check security forces entering into the jungles, due to which regular incidents of blasts are reported from the region. More than 15 CRPF and Jharkhand Jaguar jawans were injured since January 11 in separate incidents of IED blasts during anti-Maoist operations in the West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand.

In addition to that, two civilians were also killed earlier in the IED blasts triggered by Maoists in October-November, 2022. Recently, a teenager was seriously injured in a blast while he was on his way to the local market along with his uncle on January 24, this year.

Interestingly, the Maoists by distributing pamphlets in the villages adjacent to Kolhan jungles have warned the people not to enter deep into the jungles as they may walk over an IED and lose their lives. According to police, despite the fact that Maoists have planted IEDs in the entire area, forces are advancing slowly into the jungles with full determination and have established several temporary security camps in their core areas.

