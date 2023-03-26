Home Nation

UP man who rescued and cared for Sarus crane for a year gets Forest department notice

Arif Khan Gurjar who treated the bird "like a family member" has been booked under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.

Published: 26th March 2023 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Arif Khan Gurjar-saruscrane

Arif Khan Gurjar with a 'Saras' crane that has 'befriended' him, at Mandaka Village in Jamo block, in Amethi district, UP. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AMETHI: The Forest department has filed a case and issued a notice to an Uttar Pradesh man who rescued a Sarus crane and took care of it for a year, officials said.

The crane, which lived with Arif Khan Gurjar in the Mandkha village of Amethi district, accompanied him to his fields and was accepted "like a family member", was taken away by Forest department officials on March 21.

(Photo | PTI)

The bird was shifted to the Samaspur sanctuary in Rae Bareli to allow it to live in its natural environment, an official had said.

On Saturday, the department issued a notice to Gurjar and asked him to appear at the office of the Gauriganj divisional forest officer on April 4 to record his statement.

According to the notice issued by Assistant Divisional Forest Officer (Gauriganj) Ranvir Singh, Gurjar has been booked under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.

READ MORE | Tale of a UP man and his sarus crane who walks - and flies - in his footsteps

A day after the bird was taken away, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav held a press conference during which he condemned the Forest department action and asked indirectly if any official had the courage to take away the peacocks at the prime minister's residence.

Gurjar sat on the dais with the former chief minister but did not speak.

Yadav had visited Gurjar after he gained fame due to his "friendship" with the bird.

He had also shared pictures of himself with the bird and Gurjar on social media.

Responding to Yadav's allegations, Divisional Forest Officer DN Singh had said, "Whatever action has been taken is with Arif's (Gurjar) consent."

The official said these birds always live in pairs.

Since this one was living alone, there was some apprehension about its well-being.

On Thursday, Yadav alleged that the crane had gone missing before being rescued by some local residents.

Forest officials, however, had denied the claim.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sarus crane Arif Khan Gurjar
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp