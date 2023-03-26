UP now known as a land of festivals, instead of mafia, lawlessness: CM Yogi

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Claiming that UP had carved an identity of being a land of festivals instead of being that of gangsters, mafia and lawlessness, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh had achieved many distinctions during the last six years.

While completing six years in office at a stretch and marking the first anniversary of his second innings as CM on Saturday, CM Yogi expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inspiration and guidance while appreciating his team of ministers and bureaucrats for taking the state ahead on the path of development.

“The commitment with which the entire team worked, has changed the perception of UP. It is the result of the teamwork of the cabinet, public representatives, organizations, and officials that today UP has moved forward as a leading state in every sector,” said Yogi.

He also extended gratitude to the state’s population on completion of his six-year tenure. “I assure the people of the state that the legacy and identity of UP will be carried forward with a new zeal in every sector. This state will be known for its festivals rather than its miscreants and mafia. Gunda Raj and Jungle Raj are things of the past now.”

The CM also released a book based on achievements of six years 'Chhah Saal-UP Khushhal' and also unveiled a poster. Addressing the people of the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed gratitude to the Union Home Minister, Defence Minister, Road Transport Highways Minister, members of the Union Cabinet, and office bearers of Central and State party organizations. He said that the coordination between the government and the organization contributed to taking the works of double-engine government to the masses despite all odds.

He said that the governance of the last six years was proof of the significance of absolute majority government and the stability it brought about to the state polity.

“In the last six years, our government made efforts at every level to implement the action plan for the overall development of UP. The result is in front of everyone to see,” he said elaborating how 10 sectors were identified to work upon as a team with diligence and sincerity to exhaust the immense potential and limitless possibilities for the development of UP.

The CM recalled the challenges of the pandemic saying of the six years, three went in Covid-19 management. “UP, which was seen as one of the most backward states of the country, is now in the race for number one slot in implementation of all the flagship schemes of the PM. The infrastructure of UP is being discussed all over the country,” he added.

CM Yogi said while the state government had taken care of the girl child right from her birth to her marriage through various schemes, 5.5 lakh youth of the state got government jobs and 1.61 crore employment opportunities moving towards economic independence during this period.

“There has been transparency in the recruitment process. In the private sector too, efforts are on to create a lot of employment opportunities,” he added mentioning how One District One Product (ODOP) scheme had come handy in providing employment to every worker. “UP has presented the model showing how to face the challenges in times of adversity,” said CM Yogi.

Discussing the efforts made to improve the life of farmers, CM Yogi said Rs 3.5 lakh crore had been deposited to farmers’ accounts through DBT so far. “The amount increases to over Rs 4 lakh crores if the loan waiver which was provided to over 86 lakh small and marginal farmers, is added to this. The priorities of my government have always been villages, poor, youth, women and farmers rather than focusing on caste or religion,” said Yogi.

“Earlier the state was known as a state of dynasts, which is not so anymore. There has not been a single riot in six years. The establishment of law and order, which was once considered impossible in UP, is a reality now. Major Police reforms have been brought about leading to the formation of seven police commissionerates across the state”, state Yogi.

“This government provided administrative stability as well. For the first time, DM and Police Captain are s completing their tenure in districts. Earlier officers were shuffled like a pack of cards When there is stability in governance, there is stability in administration too and 25 crore people of UP are getting the benefit of it,” said Yogi.



