UP police leave from Sabarmati Jail to Prayagraj with gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed 

LUCKNOW/AHMEDABAD: A UP police team comprising 45 cops left Sabarmati Central jail in Ahmedabad for Prayagraj by road taking gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed along on Sunday evening. The police convoy will cover around 1200-km distance ferrying the gangster to be produced in MP/MLA court of Prayagraj in connection with the 2007 case of abduction of Umesh Pal, who was murdered allegedly by Atiq’s cohorts on February 24, this year.

The gangster is being brought back in compliance with the production warrant issued by Prayagraj MP/MLA court which will pronounce the verdict in the Umesh Pal abduction case on Tuesday, March 28. Atiq’s younger brother Ashraf, who is lodged in Bareilly jail, is also expected to be produced in the court on March 28.

Notably, Umesh Pal was the prime witness in the then BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case of

2005.

As per the police sources, a police convoy left Sabarmati central jail along with Atiq Ahmed, a former SP MP from Phulpur and five terms MLA, at around 6:30 pm on Sunday adding that it would take the shortest possible route to reach Prayagraj in UP.

According to Additional DG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, a UP police team had gone to bring the gangster. “We will be closely watching the movement of the police vehicles while sufficient force has been provided by Prayagraj police to ensure the safe arrival of the criminal,” said the ADG avoiding to divulge the route to be followed by the police convoy from Ahmedabad to Prayagraj. However, he

added that the convoy would travel around the clock to reach Prayagraj.

The police sources confirmed that an IPS officer in the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) along with 45 cops were sent as a team to Sabarmati Central Jail to bring the mafia. Atiq was being brought in a hi-tech prison van – Vajra-- accompanied by four police escorts, an additional prison van and an ambulance.

Atiq is returning to Prayagraj, his bastion, after a period of four years. He was sent to Sabarmati jail in 2019. He has over 100 criminal cases lodged against him and is among the main accused along with his wife Shaista Parveen, their two sons and other close aides in the Umesh Pal murder case.

Donning a white head gear and a black kurta, Atiq was made to sit in the ‘Vajra’ (number UP 70 AG 4078) along with a team of cops while departing from Sabarmati jail amid heavy security arrangements. While proceeding towards the police van, Atiq told to the media persons that he was feeling a threat to his life. “These people have planned to assassinate me,” said the gangster while getting into the van.

However, as per the Gujarat police sources, the gangster would be ferried to Prayagraj by the UP police through a route crossing Madhya Pradesh and not Rajasthan.

The UP police team arrived at Sabarmati Jail in Ahmedabad on Sunday morning with a production warrant from Prayagraj court. Following this, the process of his transportation commenced and it took the Sabarmati jail authorities five hours to hand over the undertrial after verification of all the required documents.

According to UP DG Prisons, Anand Kumar, Atiq Ahmed would be kept in isolation in a high-security barrack. Jail staff would be chosen and deployed based on records and would wear body-worn cameras. “Jail HQ will monitor it round the clock through a video wall,” said the DG Prison.

Atiq Ahmed was shifted to Sabarmati jail in June 2019 in compliance with the order of the Supreme Court which had directed the UP police authorities on April 22, 2019, to shift Atiq Ahmad to a high-security jail in Gujarat after he was accused of orchestrating the abduction and assault on a real estate trader Mohit Jaiswal, from inside the jail.

