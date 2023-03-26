UP Police reach Gujarat jail, may transfer Atiq Ahmed

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Uttar Pradesh Police reached Gujarat’s Sabarmati Jail on Sunday, to interrogate Atiq Ahmed, who is the main accused in the Umesh Pal murder case. According to sources, by the warrant issued by the UP Police Atiq Ahmed might be arrested and transferred to Uttar Pradesh. He will also be interrogated about his previous offences.

Early this morning, two UP Police vehicles, with armed policemen arrived at Ahmedabad Sabarmati Jail as part of the police convoy.

ALSO READ | UP police reward for info on Atiq's wife an attempt to 'divert attention': BSP MLA

Sources say that Atiq Ahmed has been summoned for the hearing of the 2007 extortion and rioting case against him, in Pragyaraj Court on Wednesday, to which he will be arrested and escorted by the UP police.

Presently, the paperwork required for Atiq Ahmed’s transfer is being completed. Atiq Ahmed could also be arrested in Uttar Pradesh in the Umeshpal murder case, say sources. Atiq Ahmed was in contact with his friends via WhatsApp from the Sabarmati Jail in Ahmedabad prior to Umesh Pal's murder, say sources.

ALSO READ | Atiq Ahmad's wife, three sons to be included as members of his gang in UP police records

In June 2019, Atiq was transferred to Sabarmati Jail. On April 22, 2019, the Supreme Court ordered that Atiq be transferred from UP's Deoria Jail to a high-security jail in Gujarat. Atiq was charged with plotting to kidnap and assault real estate developer Mohit Jaiswal.

ALSO READ | Umesh Pal murder case: SC adjourns hearing on Atiq Ahmed's plea seeking protection

AHMEDABAD: Uttar Pradesh Police reached Gujarat’s Sabarmati Jail on Sunday, to interrogate Atiq Ahmed, who is the main accused in the Umesh Pal murder case. According to sources, by the warrant issued by the UP Police Atiq Ahmed might be arrested and transferred to Uttar Pradesh. He will also be interrogated about his previous offences. Early this morning, two UP Police vehicles, with armed policemen arrived at Ahmedabad Sabarmati Jail as part of the police convoy. ALSO READ | UP police reward for info on Atiq's wife an attempt to 'divert attention': BSP MLA googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sources say that Atiq Ahmed has been summoned for the hearing of the 2007 extortion and rioting case against him, in Pragyaraj Court on Wednesday, to which he will be arrested and escorted by the UP police. Presently, the paperwork required for Atiq Ahmed’s transfer is being completed. Atiq Ahmed could also be arrested in Uttar Pradesh in the Umeshpal murder case, say sources. Atiq Ahmed was in contact with his friends via WhatsApp from the Sabarmati Jail in Ahmedabad prior to Umesh Pal's murder, say sources. ALSO READ | Atiq Ahmad's wife, three sons to be included as members of his gang in UP police records In June 2019, Atiq was transferred to Sabarmati Jail. On April 22, 2019, the Supreme Court ordered that Atiq be transferred from UP's Deoria Jail to a high-security jail in Gujarat. Atiq was charged with plotting to kidnap and assault real estate developer Mohit Jaiswal. ALSO READ | Umesh Pal murder case: SC adjourns hearing on Atiq Ahmed's plea seeking protection