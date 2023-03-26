Home Nation

UP Police reach Gujarat jail, may transfer Atiq Ahmed

Sources say that Atiq Ahmed has been summoned for the hearing of the 2007 extortion and rioting case against him, in the Pragyaraj Court , to which he will be arrested and escorted by the UP police. 

Published: 26th March 2023

Atiq Ahmed

Gangster Atiq Ahmad (File|PTI)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Uttar Pradesh Police reached Gujarat’s Sabarmati Jail on Sunday, to interrogate Atiq Ahmed, who is the main accused in the Umesh Pal murder case. According to sources, by the warrant issued by the UP Police Atiq Ahmed might be arrested and transferred to Uttar Pradesh. He will also be interrogated about his previous offences.  

Early this morning, two UP Police vehicles, with armed policemen arrived at Ahmedabad Sabarmati Jail as part of the police convoy. 

Sources say that Atiq Ahmed has been summoned for the hearing of the 2007 extortion and rioting case against him, in Pragyaraj Court on Wednesday, to which he will be arrested and escorted by the UP police. 

Presently, the paperwork required for Atiq Ahmed’s transfer is being completed. Atiq Ahmed could also be arrested in Uttar Pradesh in the Umeshpal murder case, say sources. Atiq Ahmed was in contact with his friends via WhatsApp from the Sabarmati Jail in Ahmedabad prior to Umesh Pal's murder, say sources.

In June 2019, Atiq was transferred to Sabarmati Jail. On April 22, 2019, the Supreme Court ordered that Atiq be transferred from UP's Deoria Jail to a high-security jail in Gujarat. Atiq was charged with plotting to kidnap and assault real estate developer Mohit Jaiswal.

