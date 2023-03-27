Act against Khalistanis, India tells Canadian High Commissioner

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The High Commissioner of Canada to India was summoned by the Ministry of External

Affairs (MEA) on Saturday to convey the nation’s concern about the actions of separatist and extremist elements against India’s diplomatic mission and consulates in Canada this week.

“The Government of India sought an explanation on how such elements were allowed, in the presence of police, to breach the security of our diplomatic mission and consulates. The Government of Canada was reminded of its obligations under the Vienna Convention, and asked to arrest and prosecute the individuals who have already been identified as being involved in such acts,’’ according to the MEA.

India said it hoped that the Canadian government will take necessary steps to ensure the safety of Indian diplomats and the security of diplomatic premises so that they are able to fulfill their normal diplomatic functions.

Khalistani supporters have been trying to vandalise Indian missions in the UK, US, Australia and Canada and India has been taking a strong view of the same. Canada is home to one of the largest populations of Sikh outside India.

Last Sunday, an event scheduled to be attended by the Indian envoy to Canada was cancelled due to concerns following a protest by Khalistan supporters. Journalist Sameer Kaushal, who was at the venue to cover the protest, was also reportedly assaulted.

Meanwhile, another journalist was assaulted by the protesters outside the Indian embassy in Washington DC on Saturday. Lalit K Jha, a correspondent with the Press Trust of India, was covering the protest when he was attacked.

“We have seen disturbing visuals of a senior Indian journalist from the Press Trust of India being abused, threatened and assaulted physically while covering the so-called ‘Khalistan protest’ in Washington DC earlier today,” the Indian embassy in Washington said in a statement.

NEW DELHI: The High Commissioner of Canada to India was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday to convey the nation’s concern about the actions of separatist and extremist elements against India’s diplomatic mission and consulates in Canada this week. “The Government of India sought an explanation on how such elements were allowed, in the presence of police, to breach the security of our diplomatic mission and consulates. The Government of Canada was reminded of its obligations under the Vienna Convention, and asked to arrest and prosecute the individuals who have already been identified as being involved in such acts,’’ according to the MEA. India said it hoped that the Canadian government will take necessary steps to ensure the safety of Indian diplomats and the security of diplomatic premises so that they are able to fulfill their normal diplomatic functions.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Khalistani supporters have been trying to vandalise Indian missions in the UK, US, Australia and Canada and India has been taking a strong view of the same. Canada is home to one of the largest populations of Sikh outside India. Last Sunday, an event scheduled to be attended by the Indian envoy to Canada was cancelled due to concerns following a protest by Khalistan supporters. Journalist Sameer Kaushal, who was at the venue to cover the protest, was also reportedly assaulted. Meanwhile, another journalist was assaulted by the protesters outside the Indian embassy in Washington DC on Saturday. Lalit K Jha, a correspondent with the Press Trust of India, was covering the protest when he was attacked. “We have seen disturbing visuals of a senior Indian journalist from the Press Trust of India being abused, threatened and assaulted physically while covering the so-called ‘Khalistan protest’ in Washington DC earlier today,” the Indian embassy in Washington said in a statement.