Air India pilots off rostered after reports of aversion of mid-air collision in Nepal surface

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pilots of an Air India flight that flew from New Delhi to Kathmandu on March 24th have been de-rostered until further notice by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

This announcement has come after news surfaced that a major air disaster was averted on March 24th when Air India and Nepal Airlines aircrafts came dangerously close to each other.

The warning systems on the aircraft caught the attention of the pilots and a tragedy was averted. The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has suspended two air traffic controllers for `carelessness’ following the incident. They have also said that they have banned the entry of the Air India pilots as they didn’t see the warning.

"On Friday a Nepal Airlines aircraft approaching Kathmandu from Kuala Lumpur and an Air India aircraft approaching Kathmandu from Delhi were literally caught on the same level during descent. The Air India aircraft was descending from 19,000 feet while Nepal airlines was flying at an altitude of 15,000 feet. The Nepal Airlines pilot on noticing this got alerted and descended to 7000 feet – which averted a major disaster from taking place," say sources.

"Air Traffic Controllers of Tribhuvan International Airport involved in the traffic conflict incident on March 24th have been removed from active control position, until further notice," CAAN has said.

CAAN has constituted a three member probe committee to investigate the matter.

"Details are being obtained from Nepal authorities on the incident. Nepal authorities have no jurisdiction over Indian pilots," the DGCA told this newspaper.

Air India refrained from making any comments on this incident..

